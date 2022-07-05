(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a package of bills touted to increase gun safety less than two weeks after the US Supreme Court weakened states’ ability to restrict carrying concealed firearms.

The signings, in Metuchen, New Jersey, came a day after at least six people were shot to death and dozens injured by a gunman at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb. Murphy signed seven bills and promised more action

“These are not going to be our last words on gun safety,” he said.

The new laws include a prohibition on .50 caliber rifles, mandatory training prior to a gun purchases, tracking of ammunition sales and micro-stamping technology, so bullets can be traced to particular weapons.

The New Jersey bills passed on June 29 in the legislature over opposition from Republicans, who said the restrictions will punish responsible gun owners. Even some Democrats said the steps won’t be enough to stop mass killings such as those in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, in May.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for universal background checks and gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.

On Monday, a gunman fired from a rooftop during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six people and injuring at least two dozen others. A suspect was in police custody.

The nation’s highest court on June 23 threw out states’ ability to restrict concealed firearms, forcing New Jersey, New York and other states to change their handgun permit application rules. New Jersey had required individuals who wanted to carry firearms to show a justifiable need, a high barrier. Prior to the ruling, the vast majority of states had no such limit.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.