Murphy to Let N.J. Schools Offer All-Remote Classes, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- Governor Phil Murphy will give New Jersey’s public schools the option of all-remote teaching when classes resume in September, according to a CBS News report.

The decision is a retreat from Murphy’s earlier requirement that all districts offer some level of in-person instruction, with safety precautions in place to help control coronavirus outbreaks. The state’s largest teachers’ union, the New Jersey Education Association, on Tuesday issued a joint statement with groups representing administrators saying classroom instruction “is not safe yet.”

Dan Bryan, a Murphy spokesperson, declined to comment on the CBS report. Murphy will be joined by Kevin Dehmer, the interim state education commissioner, at a 1 p.m. news conference.

New York City, with the nation’s largest school system, expects 74% of students to attend in-person classes, with the rest to learn online, according to survey results cited by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday.

New Jersey’s 1.37 million public schoolchildren have been learning remotely since March, when Murphy shut down non-essential businesses and closed schools and government offices.

Almost 16,000 New Jersey deaths have a lab-confirmed or probable coronavirus link.

