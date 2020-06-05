(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy nominated Fabiana Pierre-Louis, a daughter of Haitian immigrants, to serve as the first black woman on the state Supreme Court.

Pierre-Louis is a partner in the Cherry Hill office of Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads, where she specializes in white-collar crime and government investigations, according to the firm’s website. She practiced for nine years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey, serving as an assistant U.S. attorney in Newark and later as attorney-in-charge for Trenton and then Camden.

The nomination was reported by Essence Magazine and shared on Twitter by Murphy’s chief of staff, communications director and press secretary.

The nomination is subject to approval from the state Senate. Fabiana Pierre-Louis would replace Justice Walter Timpone, who will leave the seven-member bench when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 this year.

