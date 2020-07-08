(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he will issue an order today that the public must wear masks outdoors.

The order will apply in cases where crowds are congregating, not if people are outdoors alone or with family members, Murphy said during an interview on MSNBC. He also said he will allow limited indoor dining, with more information on that to come today at a news conference.

The governor had scuttled a planned July 2 return to indoor dining as “knuckleheads” in New Jersey were crowding outdoors and cases were increasing in Sunbelt states. Murphy has said he was considering a mask mandate amid a resurgence in the state’s virus transmission rate.

“This is harder to enforce,” Murphy said of the coming order.

The masks will be required outdoors in cases where social distancing isn’t possible, he said. On enforcement, he said, violators will “at least get a warning.”

