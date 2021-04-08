(Bloomberg) -- Oman’s stock exchange appointed two women to its seven-member board amid a push to boost gender diversity within the Gulf’s business community.

Samra Sulaiman Alharthy is the director of investment and economic research at the Oman Investment Authority and sits on the boards of Oman LNG, Qalhat LNG and Dubai Mercantile Exchange. She has worked for over a decade at the state-owned wealth fund. Previously, she was a U.K. and eurozone economist at Standard Chartered in London, according to a statement from the investment authority, which owns the Muscat Securities Market.

Mathla Saleh Al Shaqsi is a senior associate of investments at the Oman Investment Authority. Before joining the fund, she was an assurance senior associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers, the statement said.

