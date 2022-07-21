(Bloomberg) -- Meati Foods, a maker of mushroom-based steaks and chicken cutlets, said it raised $150 million in new funding.

The Series C round was led by Revolution Growth. Cultivate Next, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s venture fund, also participated, along with Wellington Management and CPP Investments. The Boulder, Colorado-based company now has a valuation of $650 million, doubling since its previous round last year, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The company lowered its valuation during the fundraising process to account for a decline in financial markets and a more conservative investing environment, as well as the likelihood of worsening conditions in the near future, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Meati sells a steak product as well as plain and breaded chicken cutlets, which the company says are made with mycelium, or mushroom root. They’re currently unavailable to consumers, having sold out online multiple times.

The company plans to be available across the US via retail and e-commerce by late 2023, and will be at all supermarkets operated by Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. by the end of 2022.

Meati will use the funding to build a production facility in Thornton, Colorado, and add more products. The new site will be able to produce tens of millions of pounds of Meati foods each year.

Mycelium, which Chief Executive Officer Tyler Huggins describes as a “blank culinary canvas,” makes up 95% to 97% of Meati’s product. The company will be a market leader in five years, Huggins predicts. Meati charges $7.99 for two of its faux-chicken cutlets and $9.99 for two steaks.

Chipotle Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner said Meati’s products are “clean” with “high nutritional value.” The burrito chain hasn’t started evaluating whether Meati products could be served in its restaurants.

“I approach it more as, ‘How does it taste overall? Is this something I would buy and enjoy?’” Garner said. “The answer is yes.”

However, interest in plant-based meats has waned, at least temporarily, said Jennifer Bartashus, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, as consumers look to reduce spending amid accelerating inflation.

“For people who are passionate about eating plant-based and environmental impact, there could be appeal,” Bartashus said of Meati’s products. “But for your average flexitarian, they are going to look at it and say: ‘I could just get a chicken breast for half the price.’”

While growth in plant-based meat has been muted in the last year and a half, Bartashus said she’s still “very bullish” on the category’s long-term prospects.

