(Bloomberg) -- HarbourView Equity Partners, the entertainment investment firm that bought the music catalogs of Despacito singer Luis Fonsi and country star Brad Paisley, has expanded its team to include a former Fifth Third Bancorp banker.

Carlos Cruz joined HarbourView in March as a managing director to head its capital markets efforts, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. In the newly created role, Cruz’s almost two decades of banking experience helps round out the firm’s senior leadership, the firm said in the statement.

During more than nine years at Fifth Third, Cruz most recently served as an executive director in its tech, media and telecom practice, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, Cruz was a vice president at CIT Bank — a division of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. — and also worked at Jefferies.

A representative for Newark, New Jersey-based HarbourView verified the contents of the statement.

The appointment of Carlos “will be critical as we expand our investment footprint across the entertainment and media landscape,” HarbourView founder Sherrese Clarke Soares said in the statement. “We are grateful for the commitment of our financing partners who have helped scale our platform to this point and look forward to working with them more in the years to come.”

Since its inception in 2021, HarbourView already has deployed the $1 billion in backing it secured from private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc.

In January, HarbourView lined up an additional $200 million in debt financing from Fifth Third to snap up more entertainment and music royalty assets. Last month it co-invested $90 million alongside BlackRock Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Macro, the multi-platform media company that produced films such as August Wilson’s Fences and Netflix’s Mudbound.

“I look forward to immersing myself in this ecosystem of artists and financing partners that HarbourView has curated and helping to grow the platform and community further,” Cruz said.

