(Bloomberg) -- HarbourView Equity Partners, the music and entertainment investment firm, has lined up $200 million in debt for buying music royalty assets, according to a statement Wednesday.

Fifth Third Bancorp is lead arranger of the senior-secured credit facility, with California Bank & Trust, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp. and BankUnited Inc. serving as joint lead arrangers. The debt will be used for general corporate purposes too, the statement showed.

HarbourView, with funding support from Apollo Global Management Inc., has struck deals for songs from artists including Brad Paisley and Lady A. The firm raised $115 million for a new royalties fund last year, according to a regulatory filing.

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction given current market conditions, and are grateful for the support of our banking partners as we continue to scale the HarbourView platform,” Sherrese Clarke Soares, HarbourView’s founder, said in a statement.

