Musk Apologizes for Delivery Issues in 1st Tweet Since SEC Suit

(Bloomberg) -- "Sorry for difficulties delivering your Tesla due to high volume! Critical to show that environmentally sustainable is financially sustainable," Tesla CEO Elon Musk says in his first tweet since he was sued by the SEC on Thursday.

Thanks Tesla supporters for "helping with car deliveries around the world" in separate tweet

Musk also responded to a Twitter user reporting "paperwork problems" with Tesla deliveries in Canada, he said he would "take action"

NOTE: Musk was accused on Thursday by the Securities and Exchange Commission of misleading investors when he tweeted that he was “virtually certain” he could take the company private if he wanted to

