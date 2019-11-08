(Bloomberg) -- One of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal detractors just got Twitter-burned by Elon Musk.

After short seller David Einhorn lashed out at Musk in a letter to investors, the Tesla chief offered to take his antagonist on a tour of the electric-car maker’s facilities -- and accompanied the offer with a gift of “short shorts.”

Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital has lost money in recent months on its bet against Tesla shares, which have surged 50% since June 30. The stock jumped last month after the company reported a surprise quarterly profit.

“It is understandable that you wish to save face with your investors, given the losses you suffered from Tesla’s successful third quarter,” Musk posted. “You have our sympathies.”

Musk invited Einhorn to discuss the company in person, saying his investors “would appreciate you getting smart on Tesla.”

In August, Einhorn called on Musk to resign after Business Insider reported on a Tesla effort to replace faulty parts on its rooftop solar systems. He said on a conference call Thursday that Greenlight remains short on Tesla, even though the position hurt its performance during the period. He added that he’s been surprised by the stock’s resilience, given “relentless negative news and what appears to be an end of the company’s growth trajectory,” according to a Nasdaq transcript.

In his tweet, Musk addressed Einhorn as “Unicorn” and signed off as “Treelon,” a reference to his tree-planting donation. Musk accompanied the missive a reference to gifting Einhorn “short shorts.”

It wasn’t the first time the men have sparred. Last year, Einhorn acknowledged receiving an earlier transmission of shorts.

“I want to thank @elonmusk for the shorts,” Einhorn posted. “He is a man of his word! They did come with some manufacturing defects.”

(Updates with Tesla results in third paragraph. An earlier version of this story was corrected to reflect the right date for Einhorn’s tweet.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Anthony Palazzo in London at apalazzo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, John Bowker

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.