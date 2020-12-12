Musk Calls on Tesla Workers to Boost Output Through End of Year

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said demand for Tesla Inc. vehicles is so high that production needs to increase as much as possible for the rest of December.

Without giving specific numbers, Musk sent a short email on Saturday to workers encouraging them to push output to the maximum possible during the holiday season.

“We are fortunate to have the high-class problem of demand being quite a bit higher than production this quarter,” Musk wrote in the email viewed by Bloomberg. “Please send me a note directly if you see ways to improve output, but feel that your voice is not being heard.”

The company has a target of delivering 500,000 cars this year.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.