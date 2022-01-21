(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk lambasted Twitter’s development of profile pictures linked to non-fungible tokens on Friday morning, saying the social media company has the wrong priorities.

Posting a screenshot of Twitter’s new feature, Musk said “this is annoying” and followed up with criticism of crypto-related spam.

Musk was considered a champion of digital assets until May 2021, when he questioned the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining. He has since taken a more eclectic approach to crypto, although he continues to integrate digital currencies into his business, including accepting payments for merchandise in meme currency Dogecoin.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

