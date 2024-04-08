(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk shrugged off a drawn-out labor dispute in Sweden, indicating the worst was over for carmaker.

“The storm has passed on that front,” the chief executive officer said in a conversation on his social media platform X on Monday. “I think things are in reasonably good shape in Sweden.”

The conflict with Swedish unions over the automaker’s refusal to sign a collective-bargaining agreement has been going since late October, when industrial workers’ union IF Metall launched a strike among repair-shop workers.

Since the initial walkout, more than a dozen labor unions in Sweden and other Nordic countries have blocked Tesla-related work, including mail collection and delivery, trash pickups and the offloading of Teslas at ports across a region that has embraced electric cars more enthusiastically than anywhere else.

Collective agreements like the one the unions are demanding from Tesla cover 90% of all employees in the biggest Nordic country.

The conversation was hosted by the CEO of Norway’s $1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund, Nicolai Tangen. The former hedge fund manager has used his podcast to bolster awareness of what Norges Bank Investment Management does at home and abroad. The fund owns a 0.98% stake in Tesla, making it the company’s eighth-biggest holder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

