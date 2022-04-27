(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. co-founder Elon Musk won’t have to hand over as much as $13 billion in shares of the electric car maker he got in a buyout of SolarCity, after a judge found he isn’t liable for backing the deal.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Joseph Slights III concluded that the multibillionaire properly used his influence with his fellow Tesla directors to persuade them to acquire the struggling solar power provider Musk founded with his cousins. Tesla investors had demanded Musk return Tesla shares he received as part of the $2.6 billion acquisition in 2016.

Slights concluded that Musk, who served as SolarCity’s chairman and largest shareholder at the time of the purchase, wasn’t improperly on both sides of the deal and didn’t ram it through at the expense of Tesla shareholders. Disgruntled investors argued SolarCity was insolvent at the time and not worth the price.

The ruling burnishes Musk’s reputation as a free-wheeling entrepreneur who relishes going against the grain as he runs the world’s largest maker of electric cars, and spares Musk what could have been a substantial ding even to his vast personal fortune.

The case is In Re Tesla Motors Inc. Stockholders Litigation, 12711, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

