Musk Disputes Tweet That He Doesn’t Want to Be Tesla Chair Again

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk disputed a tweet by CBS Corp.’s “60 Minutes” that stated he didn’t want to be the carmaker’s chairman again.

Teasing its interview with the Tesla founder, “60 Minutes” tweeted that Musk had replied “No” when asked if he wanted to return to the role. Musk called the tweet misleading because it didn’t include his full response to the question. His full reply was: “No. I actually just prefer to have no titles at all,” according to footage of the interview.

Musk relinquished the post of Tesla chairman last month under a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his tweeting in August about trying to take Tesla private. In the “60 Minutes” program, Musk said that he handpicked the new chairman Robyn Denholm and that it was unreasonable to expect her to watch over him.

“That’s not realistic,” he told the program. “I am largest shareholder in the company and I can just call for a shareholder vote and get anything done that I want.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Angus Whitley in Sydney at awhitley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anand Krishnamoorthy at anandk@bloomberg.net, Ville Heiskanen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.