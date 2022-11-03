(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has removed “days of rest” from Twitter Inc. staff calendars, according to people familiar with the matter.

The monthly, company-wide day off was introduced during the pandemic period. Its expiration is another sign of Musk’s impatience with Twitter’s existing work culture.

Musk also plans to cancel Twitter’s remote work policy and have staff that are spared from deep layoffs return to Twitter offices full time.

