(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said rival automakers should continue to advertise on Twitter following his acquisition of the social-media company, pledging not to give unfair advantages to Tesla Inc. as he leads both companies.

The world’s richest man, speaking in a town hall for advertisers that was broadcast on Twitter Spaces, added that he hopes his fellow auto executives will be more active on the platform. “We will try to be as fair as possible,” Musk said Wednesday.

The comments underscore the tension in the industry after a number of major car brands paused Twitter ads following Musk’s buyout of Twitter Inc., including Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. Stellantis NV, owner of the Jeep and Ram vehicle lines, also halted posts “until we have a clearer understanding of the future of the platform under its new leadership,” it said earlier this week.

