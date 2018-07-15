(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave almost $40,000 to a political committee that benefits House Republicans but said he gives to both parties to “maintain dialogue.”

The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer contributed $38,900 in June to the group, known as Protect the House, according to disclosures filed with the U.S. Federal Election Commission.

The committee, which was formed this year, benefits congressional Republicans and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s campaign, among others, as well a committee led by Vice President Mike Pence. It has raised almost $14 million and finished the second quarter with more than $2 million on hand, records show.

Other prominent donors to the group include Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman Sheldon Adelson, Elliott Management Corp. President Paul Singer and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, who served under President George W. Bush.

Musk, who has previously given to both Republicans and Democrats, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he is “not a conservative” but was criticized for the contribution to Republicans.

“Am registered independent & politically moderate,” Musk said in a tweet. “Doesn’t mean I’m moderate about all issues.”

He also said he does “not actually see the checks,” though he has now changed that policy. Musk said of his giving that “a nominal annual amount goes out automatically to both parties to maintain dialogue.”

