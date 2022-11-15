(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chairwoman Robyn Denholm told a Delaware judge the electric car maker got good value by agreeing to pay Elon Musk about $55 billion to be its CEO, even though he was splitting time on ventures like building a colony on Mars or selling perfume and flamethrowers.

Musk, the world’s richest person, had the “vision and tenacity” to turn Tesla from a start-up into one of the world’s most-valuable companies, Denholm testified Tuesday during the second day of trial over a lawsuit by a Tesla investor who claims the compensation was excessive.

“My view is that his focus and attention is important,” said Denholm, a Tesla director since 2014. “The time is not as important to me. It’s the results he’s able to drive. I’m not concerned about the amount of time that he spends. He will do whatever he needs to do to achieve a result.”

Tesla investor Richard Tornetta -- who owns nine shares of the company -- claims the board failed to exercise independence from Musk as it drew up a new pay package in 2018 for its chief executive officer. Tornetta said the board lavished the world’s largest compensation plan on a part-time leader.

Just last month, Musk acquired Twitter Inc. for $44 billion after abandoning a four-month legal fight to get out of the deal. Since taking control of the social-media platform, he’s slashed its workforce, changed policies and been confronted with an advertising slump that prompted him to say bankruptcy was a possibility if the company didn’t start generating more cash.

But Denholm and other Tesla directors have defended the pay agreement despite his other business interests. They claim they weren’t influenced by their ties to Musk and said the payout motivated the mercurial billionaire to bring his A-game to spur Tesla’s growth.

Under cross-examination by Greg Varallo, one of Tornetta’s lawyers, Denholm acknowledged she had no idea how much time Musk spent at Tesla compared with his Space Exploration Technologies Corp., an aeronautical start-up, or The Boring Co., his tunneling operation.

Varallo asked if Denholm had heard Musk was selling perfume and flame-throwers as part of his peripatetic business endeavors. “Yes, I heard something about that” through media reports, the director responded.

She also acknowledged Musk had told her he wanted to use any monies earned through his Tesla payout to help fund his efforts to colonize Mars. The billionaire has publicly said he estimates it would take one million tons of cargo to build a city on the planet at a cost of as much as $10 trillion.

Tornetta’s lawyer also said Denholm financially benefitted from her time on Tesla’s board, racking up stock options valued at about $24 million. The director said earlier in her testimony she had only a “business relationship” with Musk. “Tesla would not be the company it is today without Mr. Musk leading it,” Denholm said.

Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick is hearing evidence in the case and will decide whether Musk should be forced to return stock-options awarded under the pay package to Tesla.

The case is Tornetta v. Musk, 2018-0408, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

