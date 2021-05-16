(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk implied in a Twitter exchange on Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its Bitcoin holdings.

It all started with a tweet from a person using the handle @CryptoWhale, which said, “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him...”

The Tesla CEO responded “Indeed.”

Musk has been hitting back at several different users on Twitter who are criticizing his stance on the cryptocurrency.

On May 12, Musk tweeted that while the company was suspending Bitcoin for car purchases, it wouldn’t be selling any Bitcoin.

