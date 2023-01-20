(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk will be the next witness at a multibillion-dollar trial over claims that he misled shareholders in 2018 tweets about taking the company private, lawyers in the case told the judge Friday.

The trial in San Francisco federal court, which got under way Tuesday, is over allegations that the tweets amounted to lies that cost investors big losses from wild stock price swings over a 10-day period before the plan was abandoned. If Musk doesn’t complete his testimony Friday afternoon, he could be called back to the stand Monday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.