(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey said that the only solution he trusts for the platform is world’s richest man Elon Musk, after the Tesla Inc. chief reached a deal to buy the social media company for roughly $44 billion.

Dorsey, who took the company public in 2013, said Twitter has been “owned” by Wall Street and that taking it private was the “correct” first step. He holds a 2.36% stake in the firm, according to Bloomberg data.

“Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret,” Dorsey wrote in a thread. “Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” he said.

