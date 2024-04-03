(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk extended his feud with Walt Disney Co. and its chief executive officer by endorsing billionaire activist Nelson Peltz, who’s poised to lose a proxy battle with the media company.

Musk wrote Wednesday on X that Peltz, the CEO of Trian Fund Management, “should definitely be on the Disney board,” weighing in hours before a shareholder meeting on the activist’s proxy fight. Disney and CEO Bob Iger are expected to stave off a challenge from Trian over leadership and strategy, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Musk’s online criticism of Iger kicked off last year, after Disney joined several companies in stopping advertising on X in response to Musk endorsing an antisemitic post. Peltz, Musk said, would “help reform the company, improve the quality of product and generally serve in the best interests of shareholders.”

“While I don’t own any Disney shares today, I would definitely buy their shares if Nelson were elected to the board,” Musk wrote in another post. “His track record is excellent.”

Musk has repeatedly criticized Disney and its CEO since the two appeared at the New York Times Dealbook Summit in late November. Iger said at the event that while he had “a lot of respect for Elon and what he’s accomplished,” Disney felt that Musk’s position was “not necessarily a positive one for us, and we decided we would pull our advertising.”

Musk appeared after Iger and hurled an expletive at advertisers that had halted spending on his platform, mentioning Iger specifically. He’s called Disney’s content “unwatchable,” advocated for Iger to be fired and wrote in February that “Walt Disney would despise Bob Iger.”

