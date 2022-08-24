(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has “stonewalled” Elon Musk requests to nail down how much of the social-media platform’s activity is generated by spam and robot accounts, a key reason the billionaire has refused to consummate a $44 billion buyout of the company, his lawyer told a Delaware judge.

“We’re been left in position that core metric of their business, they aren’t providing the data necessary,” Musk attorney Alex Sprio said at a court hearing Wednesday. “It puts us at a huge disadvantage.”

Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick is conducting a hearing on Musk’s request that Twitter identify the employees responsible for evaluating how much of the platform’s customer base is spam and robot accounts.

Twitter has declined to provide that information, Spiro said, which “puts us at a huge disadvantage. We’re the would-be buyer.”

An attorney for Twitter is set to respond with the company’s arguments at the hearing.

