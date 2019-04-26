(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk can’t escape a lawsuit by a British cave rescuer who took offense to being called a “pedo guy" after he had pooh-poohed Musk’s mini-submarine.

A federal judge in Los Angeles on Friday denied the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer’s request to dismiss Vernon Unsworth’s defamation complaint. The judge said a written ruling explaining his order will come later.

The spat with Unsworth erupted after the caver ridiculed the mini-submarine Musk had built to assist in the rescue of a group Thai boys that were trapped in a flooded cave last year. Unsworth said in a CNN interview that the mini-submarine, which wasn’t used in the rescue, was a "p.r. stunt" and that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

The case is Unsworth v. Musk, 18-cv-08048, U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles).

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Blumberg in San Francisco at pblumberg1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Elizabeth Wollman at ewollman@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.