Musk Polls Twitter Users on Edit Button After Taking 9.2% Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk asks users in Twitter poll if they want an edit button.

In early voting with 23 hours remaining, 76.4% appeared to support the edit button from ~300,000 votes as of 9:04pm ET

Earlier, Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc. to become the platform’s biggest shareholder, a week after hinting he might shake up the social media industry

NOTE: Musk in 2021 polled Twitter users on whether he should sell a 10% stake in Tesla, which a majority supported

