(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk added to his lead as the world’s richest person after Tesla Inc. reported it had smashed its previous record for vehicle deliveries.

Musk’s fortune jumped by $30.5 billion Monday to $300.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The electric car-maker’s shares rose 12.2% to $1,186.31 at 2:21 p.m. in New York after fourth-quarter results handily exceeded analysts’ estimates for auto deliveries.

Tesla’s stock surged nearly 50% in 2021, sending its market valuation above the $1 trillion mark.

Musk, who owns about 18% of Tesla, has sold more than $10 billion worth of shares since November, part of a plan to reduce his stake in the company by 10% and generate cash to pay tax obligations.

His net worth reached a high of $340 billion last year, surpassing the peak inflation-adjusted net worth of John D. Rockefeller and briefly making him the richest person in modern history.

