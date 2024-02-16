(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk will get another chance to resist testifying in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s probe of his 2022 Twitter Inc. acquisition after a federal magistrate said she erred in ordering him to comply with a subpoena.

It turns out Musk is entitled to make his case to a higher-ranking US district judge about why he shouldn’t have to testify — which was recognized Friday by a San Francisco magistrate judge who said her Feb. 10 order enforcing the subpoena will now be just a recommendation.

US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said she “lost sight of the fact” that back in October, Musk had exercised his right to decline to let her have final say in the dispute. She has now re-assigned the case to a district judge.

The SEC is seeking information about Musk’s 2022 purchases of Twitter stock and statements he made about his investments ahead of his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform. The SEC sent Musk a letter asking about the delayed disclosure of his Twitter stake, which he reported a week late. Musk previously testified twice in July 2022, the SEC said, but failed to show up last year for follow-up questioning.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Musk, 23-mc-80253, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

