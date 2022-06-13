(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. cleared a major hurdle toward routine launches of its massive Starship rocket from a Texas facility.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said the expanded launch site near the Gulf of Mexico in southern Texas would meet federal environmental requirements once SpaceX takes more than 75 measures to address the impact of local fish, wildlife and plants. Those steps include monitoring by a qualified biologist and advance notification to surrounding communities about potential engine noise and sonic booms from launches. Opponents had argued the facility endangered fragile wetlands and wildlife.

The decision is a boost for SpaceX’s goal of sending Starship to the moon and Mars, but it doesn’t guarantee the additional capacity will be used. The environmental review is only one step in the FAA’s approval process.

