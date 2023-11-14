(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX could be nearing the next launch of its Starship rocket as soon as Friday, according to a federal document, almost seven months after the massive vehicle was grounded in the wake of its explosive debut flight.

The US Federal Aviation Administration identified Nov. 17 as a possible launch date, with Nov. 18 and 19 as backups, according to an advisory posted on its website. The information was contained in the agency’s daily air-traffic operations plan, which includes notices to airlines and others on potential flight delays in the system.

The timing is not official, and Starship has yet to receive approval from regulators to resume launches. The US Fish and Wildlife Service is conducting an Endangered Species Act Consultation with the FAA after a SpaceX launch that exploded after takeoff in April caused extensive environmental damage.

Read More: SpaceX Rocket Blast Left US Officials in Disbelief Over Damage

Still, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said late Monday on social-media platform X that he was told “approval to launch should happen in time for a Friday launch.” It was the latest move by the company to publicly press to reinstate its license after SpaceX said earlier this month that it expected to launch by mid-November, pending regulatory approval.

--With assistance from Loren Grush.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.