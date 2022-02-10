(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Thursday evening plans to outline progress that his company has made on Starship, a massive, gleaming launch system planned to one day carry people to Mars.

The backdrop of the Texas event will be the Starship, which, with its super heavy booster and the spacecraft itself, stands 394 feet (120 meters) tall. The system is designed to carry 100 passengers or 100 metric tons of other payload to low-Earth orbit, according to the company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Musk has fallen well short of the goals he outlined at his last formal presentation, in 2019. Starship would have its first orbital test flight within months, he said at the time, and would carry people on a mission within a year. But several test launches to collect data, with no one aboard, ended in flames and it took until last May before Starship was able to take off and settle back near its launchpad without violent incident, after a 6-mile (9.6-kilometer) hop.

SpaceX plans to take thousands of Starlink satellites to orbit for its internet-service constellation and has sold a flight around the moon scheduled for 2023 to Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. The company also has contracted with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to take astronauts to the moon.

Thursday evening’s presentation is taking place at SpaceX’s launch facility in Boca Chica, adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico and near the border with Mexico. Workers toiled through the night to stack the Starship spacecraft atop the booster, a couple of miles from what the company calls Starbase, Texas, where it builds and develops the space system.

Read more: SpaceX Hits Hurdle in Bid for Texas Launch

Musk is expected to update timelines for missions to the moon, Mars and other uses. The company also may provide details on orbital test flight plans, which await review and a license from the Federal Aviation Administration.

By Thursday morning, members of the public parked nearby to get a glimpse of the stainless steel behemoth. In Brownsville, the nearest city, hotels were sold out and the municipal airport was drained of rental cars as global media, SpaceX employees and rocket geeks flew in for the spectacle.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.