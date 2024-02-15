(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s preference for keeping his business affairs close to home in Texas didn’t stop a judge from moving SpaceX’s court battle with the US labor board to California.

The company sued the US National Labor Relations Board in January, seeking to have its structure declared unconstitutional the day after the agency issued a complaint accusing the aerospace company of illegally retaliating by firing eight employees who circulated an open letter critical of Musk.

A southern Texas federal judge’s finding that the dispute doesn’t belong in his court came one day after Musk filed papers to move SpaceX’s incorporation to Texas from Delaware. The world’s richest person has been on an anti-Delaware tear since late January, when a judge there struck down his $55.8 billion Tesla Inc. pay package, the largest ever granted by a US corporate board.

Musk’s companies have repeatedly brought cases challenging the NLRB in the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit, which includes Texas and is regarded as one of the most conservative regions of the federal judiciary. While SpaceX headquarters and the NLRB region that brought the case against it are both based in California, the company had argued that Texas was an appropriate venue for its lawsuit because its facilities there were disrupted by the ex-employees’ letter, and would be affected by the remedies the NLRB is seeking in its complaint.

In a Thursday order, US District Judge Rolando Olvera rejected those arguments, writing that the case “concerns a California administrative proceeding regarding the actions of a California company and its California employees in California.”

