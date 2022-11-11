Musk’s Twitter Bankruptcy Remark Is Far From First Use of B-Word

(Bloomberg) -- Most chief executive officers don’t repeatedly refer to the prospect of the companies they run going bankrupt.

Most CEOs aren’t like Elon Musk.

Two weeks after closing his acquisition of Twitter Inc., Musk said in his first address to employees that bankruptcy is a possibility if the social media company is unable to start generating more cash. The CEO said staff needed to move urgently to make its $8-a-month subscription product, Twitter Blue, something users will pay for in light of advertiser pullback from the platform.

Musk, 51, has used the B-word quite a few times while running electric-car maker Tesla Inc. and rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp. -- sometimes for laughs, other times ostensibly to motivate his workforce, and still other times to describe the extreme stress the companies have made it through.

Here are some examples from over the years:

October

During the weekslong discourse over whether SpaceX would continue funding Ukraine’s access to the closely held company’s satellite communications system Starlink, Musk tweeted that the cost of supporting the country had reached about $80 million. He also referred to how other low-Earth orbit satellite companies have failed, and how he told attendees of a space conference that Starlink’s goal was to “not go bankrupt.”

May

In an email to Tesla employees elaborating on why it was important that executive staff return to the office, Musk referred back to the carmaker’s darkest days.

“The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence,” Musk wrote. “That is why I lived in the factory so much -- so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.”

While Tesla would later report having almost $19 billion of cash and equivalents by the end of the second quarter, its CEO also spoke in an alarmist way in late May about how much money the company was burning through while ramping up its newly opened plants in Germany and Texas.

“The past two years have been an absolute nightmare of supply-chain interruptions, one thing after another, and we’re not out of it yet,” Musk told the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley in an interview posted online weeks later. “Overwhelmingly our concern is how do we keep the factories operating so we can pay people and not go bankrupt.”

November 2021

Musk addressed SpaceX employees about the difficulty the company was having producing Raptor engines for Starship, the interplanetary rocket it’s counting on to reach the moon and eventually Mars.

“We face a genuine risk of bankruptcy if we can’t achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year,” the CEO wrote in an email obtained by Space Explored.

Musk tweeted a day later that while bankruptcy was unlikely, it also wasn’t impossible and referred to former Intel Corp. CEO Andy Grove’s axiom that only the paranoid survive.

July 2020

In underlining the importance of growth for Tesla, Musk quipped during an earnings call about what was acceptable in his mission to make the company’s cars more affordable.

“We need to not go bankrupt,” he said. “But we’re not trying to be super profitable either.”

June 2019

During a deposition given as part of a lawsuit filed by Tesla investors over the company’s 2016 buyout of panel installer SolarCity, Musk said he shifted resources from the solar company to save the carmaker from collapse.

“If I did not take everyone off of solar and focus them on the Model 3 program to the detriment of solar, then Tesla would have gone bankrupt,” Musk said. In April of this year, a judge faulted the billionaire for failing to properly recuse himself from the deal but found he didn’t improperly force fellow directors to accept it.

January 2019

Musk said on an earnings call that Tesla would be focusing on slashing expenses as it was bringing its cheaper Model 3 sedan to market.

“We have to be relentless about costs in order to make affordable cars and not go bankrupt,” he said. “That’s what our headcount reduction is about. We have to be super hardcore about it.”

December 2018

After giving an interview to Vox a month earlier in which he said that Tesla “cannot die,” Musk seemed to suggest otherwise to 60 Minutes when discussing why the company had open-sourced its patents.

“If somebody comes and makes a better electric car than Tesla, and it’s so much better than ours that we can’t sell our cars, and we go bankrupt, I still think that’s a good thing for the world,” he said. Musk also gave an interview to Axios around this time where he said Tesla was weeks away from failing when it was ramping up the Model 3.

April 2018

If it weren’t for his “funding secured” tweets months later about taking Tesla private, Musk’s most infamous posts might have been his April Fools’ Day thread in 2018.

The gag fell flat with investors, who sold off the stock the next day.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.