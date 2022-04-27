(Bloomberg) -- A top EU official doesn’t expect to have a problem with Elon Musk, who is pursuing a free-speech agenda in his takeover of Twitter Inc., so long as the billionaire follows the region’s content rules.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton warned Musk that he will need to police hate speech and harassment on the platform as detailed in the EU’s new Digital Services Act. “I don’t care what he’s doing outside of Europe,” Breton told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “You want to enter into Europe? These are our rules.”

If Musk doesn’t comply, Twitter will face fines of as much as 6% of annual sales and could even be banned. “We will have to do it for everyone, not only for him,” Breton said. “That’s our rules to protect our freedom of speech, our democracy, our rule of law.”

But Breton doesn’t expect to have a problem: “The rules will be extremely clear for everyone, including Elon Musk.”

The remarks follow Musk’s agreement Monday to acquire Twitter for $44 billion -- a deal that has sparked concerns among some employees and users over what changes may be coming.

His plan to prioritize free speech could face hurdles in Europe as the region imposes the new DSA regulations. Large platforms like Twitter will need to police content like terrorism posts and counterfeit products. If they’re not doing enough, Brussels could require Twitter to make changes, such as tweaking its algorithm.

But in some ways, Musk’s vision for Twitter aligns with the EU’s goals. The Tesla Inc. mogul wants to open up Twitter’s algorithm, something regulators have sought access to.

Musk also has criticized Twitter’s move to ban former U.S. President Donald Trump last year. Under the DSA, people will be able to challenge a company’s ban.

