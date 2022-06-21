(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk says there are still a few “unresolved matters” about Twitter Inc., and is still waiting for a resolution on the matter of how many bots are on the social media platform.

“There is the question of, will the debt portion of the round come together and then will the shareholders vote in favor,” Musk added in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

Musk has said he wanted to put the takeover “on hold” while he investigated how many of Twitter’s users are real people, and later filed a formal letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission in which he told Twitter executives he might walk away from the deal if the company didn’t do more to prove the size of its user base. Twitter responded by giving Musk access to its full fire hose of public tweets, though it’s unclear if that data is truly helpful in calculating the number of bots on Twitter.

Musk told the forum he would focus on “driving the product” at Twitter though he doesn’t necessarily plan to be the CEO.

