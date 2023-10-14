Musk Says Advertising Revenue on X ‘Drops Massively’ During War

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said advertising revenue on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, “drops massively during war,” according to a post in response to an user’s tweet about her payouts going down.

His comment comes as X faces growing regulatory scrutiny in the European Union over concerns about potential violent or terrorism-related content on the social media platform.

Musk didn’t refer to any specific conflict in his post.

