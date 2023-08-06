Musk Says Cage Fight with Zuckerberg Will Be Live-Streamed on X

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said a potential fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on the rebranded social network known as X.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote Sunday in a post on his platform, formerly known as Twitter. He added that proceeds from the proposed “cage match” with the Meta Platforms Inc. chief executive would go to a charity for veterans.

Musk, the world’s richest person, challenged Zuckerberg to a fight in late June, to which Zuckerberg responded by asking for the location to meet. Zuckerberg, a martial arts enthusiast, competed in a jujitsu tournament this year. Musk said earlier in the day that he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight.”

Competition between the two CEOs has intensified in recent weeks after Facebook-parent Meta released a rival social network, Threads, that directly competes with Musk’s X.

