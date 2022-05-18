(Bloomberg) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk called ESG “an outrageous scam” after the electric vehicle maker lost its spot on an S&P Global index that tracks companies on their environmental, social and governance standards.

Expressing his displeasure in a series of tweets, Musk said the index compiler had “lost their integrity” and said “political attacks” on him would “escalate dramatically in coming months.”

S&P Dow Jones Indices cited concerns related to working conditions at Tesla among its reasons for removing the automaker from its S&P 500 ESG Index.

