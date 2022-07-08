Musk Says He’ll Boost Child-Care Benefits at His Companies Significantly

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk, the chief executive officer at Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, said Friday that he plans to increase child-care benefits at his companies “significantly.”

“Hopefully, other companies do same,” he said on Twitter. The executive also said Musk Foundation, which makes private grants, “plans to donate directly to families.”

More details will be announced next month, Musk tweeted. No specifics were provided in his Tweet.

“Kids are worth it if at all possible,” he wrote.

News emerged this week that Musk is the father of eight-month-old twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink, Insider reported.

