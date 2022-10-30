Musk Says He’s Chief Twit, ‘No Idea’ Who Twitter’s CEO Is

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has “no idea” who Twitter Inc.’s chief executive officer is, he said in a tweet on Sunday.

The billionaire entrepreneur responded to a post from a user asking Musk for how long he intends to stay on as Twitter CEO.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Musk was planning to be CEO of the social media company in the immediate term. Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday.

