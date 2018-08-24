Musk Says He's Decided Best Path Is for Tesla to Stay Public

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk says in a posting on Tesla’s website that he believes the "better path is for Tesla to remain public."

In the posting, Musk says he met with the Tesla board yesterday and they indicated they agreed with him. Among the reasons given were that shareholders Musk spoke with were opposed to the go-private plan.

