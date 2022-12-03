(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wrote Saturday that he’s seen “a lot of concerning tweets” about the recent Brazil election.

“If those tweets are accurate, it’s possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates,” he said on Twitter.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential election, winning 50.9% of the votes in the Oct. 30 runoff.

Musk visited Brazil earlier this year to discuss investment plans, implementation of new technology to monitor Amazon deforestation and a project to expand broadband internet to remote regions.

Musk’s plans to purchase Twitter were praised then by Bolsonaro, who is under investigation in Brazil for allegedly spreading fake news. The president has had several of his own social media posts taken down by Twitter and Facebook after the companies determined he was spreading falsehoods, including about the safety of Brazil’s electronic voting system.

