(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Chief Elon Musk said he will still pay California income taxes proportionate to the “significant” time he spends in the state despite moving to Texas last year. In a Twitter thread discussing his wealth and taxes, Musk also revealed he has sold all of his houses in California except for one that is rent out for events.

