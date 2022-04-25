Musk Says He Wants His Worst Critics to Stay on Twitter

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said on Monday that he hopes even his “worst critics” will remain on Twitter if he takes over the social media platform because “that is what free speech means.”

The self-described “free speech absolutist” is said to have been in talks with Twitter’s board on Sunday and early Monday over terms of his unsolicited bid to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share.

Musk Wants Free Speech on Twitter After Years Silencing Critics (1)

To view the source of this information click here

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.