(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said in a post on his X social platform that the xAI project will release its first artificial intelligence product to a “select group” tomorrow.

“In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists,” he said on the platform formerly known as Twitter early on Friday, without giving any additional details.

The project, which was announced in July, has been short on specifics so far beyond saying that its goal is to “understand the true nature of the universe.” While the organization is separate from X, it said it plans to work closely with Musk’s companies including the social network and Tesla Inc.

