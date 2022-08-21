(Bloomberg) -- The price for Tesla Inc.’s full self-driving system will rise to $15,000 in North America, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted Sunday.

The price increase will take effect Sept. 5, Musk said. The current $12,000 FSD price will be honored for orders made before that day, but delivered later, he tweeted. It’s the second increase this year.

Tesla’s more limited Autopilot system has come under scrutiny from federal and California regulators who are investigating whether it’s defective. The Federal National Traffic Safety Administration said in July it had reviewed almost 200 crashes involving vehicles using Autopilot.

Meanwhile, California’s Department of Motor Vehicles has accused Tesla of misleading consumers about features marketed as Autopilot and FSD.

