Musk Says Twitter Block on News Publication Was ‘Inappropriate’

(Bloomberg) -- Suspending a news publication’s account for publishing “a truthful story” was “incredibly inappropriate,” Twitter’s soon-to-be owner Elon Musk said, in an apparent reference to the company’s response to a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

Musk was responding to a tweet from the co-host of a podcast on U.S. politics that described Twitter Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde as “the top censorship advocate” at Twitter.

The Tesla chief did not name the news organization nor say what the story was about.

Twitter had initially blocked users from sharing the New York Post story, which alleged that the younger Biden had improper connections to an executive at a Ukrainian energy firm, but backtracked a day later.

