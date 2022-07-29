Jul 29, 2022
Musk Sees Inflation Dip as Tesla Commodity Prices Trend Down
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk says in Twitter posts that inflation might be trending down, noting that more Tesla commodity prices are trending down than up.
Musk said last week that he thought inflation would decline towards the end of the year, also citing commodity prices.
Musk was separately asked by a Twitter user whether Tesla prices would increase, to which he said “too early to say for sure.”
