(Bloomberg) -- The days of being constrained to just 280 characters in a tweet may soon be over after Twitter Inc. owner Elon Musk signaled that the long-form post is “almost ready” for deployment.

Musk has been actively engaging with users’ suggestions for how to improve the social media platform since his $44 billion takeover.

The billionaire has been issuing a flurry of pronouncements on the site. On Friday, Musk said in a tweet the company would start telling users if their posts have been suppressed while giving them an avenue to appeal.

