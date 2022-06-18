Musk Signals ‘Maybe More Down the Road’ for Dogecoin After Merch

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter again on early Saturday to express his views on cryptocurrencies.

Responding to a tweet by Dogecoin’s co-creator Billy Markus, who said that he desires that people actually “use it for something,” Musk wrote “Tesla and SpaceX merch, maybe more down the road.” In January, the cryptocurrency with a Shiba Inu meme founded in 2013, surged after Musk said that it could be used to buy Tesla merchandise.

Tesla briefly accepted Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles last year, but Musk U-turned on the decision three months later due to the token’s energy inefficiencies.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.